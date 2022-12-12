Srinagar: Doctors at the CD Hospital Srinagar on Monday successfully placed a Self-expanding Tracheaobronchial Y-shaped metallic stent (SEMS) in a patient diagnosed with cancerous growth of windpipe (trachea) hence compromising the airway/oxygenation.

The procedure was performed by combined efforts from department of pulmonary medicine and Department of Anaesthesia GMC Srinagar on a 52 yrs male who presented with a increasing shortness of breath and stridor, who upon Bronchoscopy revealed cancerous growth of trachea and Biopsy was later diagnostic of squamous cell carcinoma.



The procedure was performed by a team of interventional pulmonologist led by HOD Pulmonary Medicine Prof (Dr). Naveed Nazir Shah, Prof (Dr) Khurshid Ahmad Dar, Associate Prof (Dr.) Syed Suraiya, Dr. Mohd Yousf Dar, Dr. Naeem Firdous, Dr. Aaliya Mohi ud Din, Dr. Hena Mustafa, Dr. Shahid Majid, Dr. Aasir Hussain,

Anaesthesia team consists of Dr. Israr ul Haq, Dr. Rameez Raja, Dr. Mir Faisal who under guidance of HOD Anesthesiology Dr. Rukhsana Najeeb along with allied OT staff Hilal (I/C), Gulzar, Mohammad Younis, Mohd Hafeez. Procedure was performed under general anaesthesia and the airway was secured by a rigid bronchoscope.

Y Shaped metallic stent was placed in position under direct vision via bronchoscope.

A statement issued by the CD Hospital termed the procedure a ‘great achievement’.



“By performing this procedure chest diseases hospital is making its mark in the field of international Pulmonology and this successful procedure is a great achievement in the history of Chest Medicine Srinagar Kashmir,” the statement said.