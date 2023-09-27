A 12-year-old rape victim was captured on CCTV footage as she went door to door seeking assistance in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district. In the distressing footage, the young girl, partially clothed and bleeding, wandered the area for an hour, yet received no aid. Instead, one resident was seen shooing her away.

Local authorities discovered the injured girl on Monday evening near an ashram and promptly transported her to a nearby hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment and is reportedly in stable condition.

A medical examination has confirmed the rape, prompting the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to address the case. Ujjain Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma urged the public to share any relevant information, as the girl was unable to provide her name or address. The police are diligently reviewing CCTV footage to determine the circumstances of her arrival in the area and where the assault took place.

An FIR for rape against unidentified perpetrators has been registered, with the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act invoked. Simultaneously, the police are working to locate the girl’s family and have initiated a technical investigation to trace vehicle movements and identify individuals in the vicinity, aiming to apprehend those responsible.

Expressing his concern over the incident, Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath called upon Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to grant Rs 1 crore in compensation to the victim and to ensure stringent punishment for the offenders. Nath shared his sentiments on the matter via the social media platform X, stating, ‘It is heart-wrenching to witness such an egregious case of abuse against a young girl in Ujjain. The heinous rape suffered by this 12-year-old daughter, and the manner in which she roamed semi-nude across various parts of the city before collapsing on the street, is a disgrace to humanity.’