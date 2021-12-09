Central Board of School Education (CBSE) registration for classes 9, 10 will begin from December 15.

CBSE said that only those students will be allowed to appear for class 10, 12 board exams in 2022-23 whose names would be submitted through the online process of registration

“The process of registration shall start from 15 December (Wednesday). The link for registration will be available on www.cbse.nic.in.,” said the board in a notification.

It is therefore imperative that the schools ensure students being sponsored are their own regular and bonafide students and the name of any bonafide student is not left unsponsored.

Further, schools are also required to see that the students are not from any unauthorized/unaffiliated schools, are regularly attending classes in their institution. and not registered with some other school education boards in addition to the CBSE.

They should also see that students are eligible for admission in classes 9 and 11 and appearing in class 10 and 12 board examinations.

“In case of class 11 admission, it may be specifically ensured that the student has passed the class 10 examination from a recognized board,” said CBSE.

In this context, it is also mandatory for schools to register themselves before proceeding with online submission. Schools must use the ‘affiliation number’ as a user ID, already available with them.

“Newly affiliated schools should contact the concerned Regional Office of the CBSE for obtaining school code and password, in case they have not received the password already,” said the board.

“New schools have to first enter the information on the OASIS portal. The information on OASIS should be filled very carefully on schools will not be allowed to change the declared section/ strength of students afterward,” the notification stated.

However, the CBSE advised the schools to upload correct data as no window for correction will be made available from this academic year.