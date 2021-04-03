CBSE Exam 2021: Board asks schools to reconduct practical exams for COVID positive students

New Delhi: Attention class 10 and class 12 students of CBSE. Anyone of you who missed their exams because you were hit with COVID-19, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has brought some relaxation for you.

Issuing a statement, the CBSE said that Class 10 and 12 students who are not able to appear for the practical examination because of being infected with coronavirus will get another chance before June 11.

Moreover, the CBSE has asked schools to reconduct practical exams for COVID-19 positive candidates at an appropriate time.

Speaking to news agency PTI, CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said that if any candidate is absent in practical exam because of being COVID positive or any family member tests positive, school will conduct practical examination for such candidates at an appropriate time in consultation with regional authority by June 11.

The CBSE Board exams for the two classes are scheduled to be held in May-June, while the practical examinations are scheduled to be held in March-April.

The development comes at a time when India recorded 72,330 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours, the highest single day rise so far this year, taking the COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,22,21,665. This data was given by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.