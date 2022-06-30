Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare class 10 and class 12 results anytime soon.

If reports are to be believed, the CBSE 10th result evaluation process has ended across the centers and the marks have been sent for final compilation.

CBSE has issued an important circular to the affiliated schools, asking them to be ready for the results.

All heads of institutions, the board has notified that the pre-result work is underway.

The board has also asked the school heads and authorities/ communication person, to be available at all time for ‘any information it might need’.

Speaking to a leading portal, a CBSE official said, “Evaluation process for CBSE 12th is also almost complete, CBSE might put 10th result on hold to process 12th results first and release both results around the same time.”

Quoting a source close to the board, Times Now reported that the CBSE 10th result might be delayed till July 15 to speed up CBSE Class 12 results.

For CBSE Term 1 and Term 2 results, students will get a single combined mark sheet.

The mark sheets for 2022 would look like the ones for 2021 or any year before that.

The students might not get a break up of both the terms.

The board will declare the final result on an average of Term 1, Term 2, and an internal assessment.

This year more than 35 lakh students appeared for the CBSE class 10, and 12 exams.

Though the board has not revealed anything regarding the final assessment, the CBSE had earlier said that each term will have equal weightage.

Websites to Check CBSE Term 2 Result

cbseresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

Step by Step Guide to Download CBSE Term 2 Marksheet and Scorecard

Visit the official website

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Result, or CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as your roll number.

Your CBSE Term 2 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the CBSE Term 2 Scorecard and mark sheet on the screen.

Take a printout of it for future reference.