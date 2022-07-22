The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared class 12 board exam results today, July 22.

The first-ever two-term exams result is comparatively dull as compared to last year.

Not only have fewer students passed the boards but also the number of students getting 90%+ marks has seen a drastic drop.

Notably, last year the board did not hold any exams due to the pandemic and in 2020 as well some of the exams had to be canceled mid-way.

This year, out of 14,44,341 students who registered for the exams as many as 1435366 students appeared. Among these, 1330662 students have passed the exams.

The overall pass percentage is 92.71%. This is a drop from last year’s 99.37%, however, as compared to the pre-pandemic levels, the results are better.

The number of students taking compartmental exams has seen a rise. As many as 67743 students (4.72% of those who appeared) will be taking compartmental exams. Last year the number of at 6149. This, however, is lower than pre-pandemic levels as 87651 students were to appear for compartmental exams in 2020 and 99207 were eligible for the compartment in 2019.

The number of students getting 90%+ marks has hit a three-year low. As many as 1,34,797 students have scored more than 90% in CBSE 12th results 2022. This is about 9.39% of the total students who appeared for the exam. The number of 90% scorers has been more than 10% over the year. As many as 1,50,152 students scored 90+ in 2021 and 1,57,934 scored the same in 2020.