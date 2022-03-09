Central Board of School Education (CBSE) is like to declare term 1 Class 12 result today.

Candidates can log on to cbseresults.nic.in.

The results can also be checked by SMS and on official apps like Digilocker and Umang.

Results can be checked: cbseresults.nic.in,

cbse.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, www.digilocker.gov.in

How to check result

Visit the website.

Click on the CBSE term 1 results link

Enter your credentials and submit

Your results will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download it on computer