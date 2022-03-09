Central Board of School Education (CBSE) is like to declare term 1 Class 12 result today.
Candidates can log on to cbseresults.nic.in.
The results can also be checked by SMS and on official apps like Digilocker and Umang.
Results can be checked: cbseresults.nic.in,
cbse.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, www.digilocker.gov.in
How to check result
Visit the website.
Click on the CBSE term 1 results link
Enter your credentials and submit
Your results will be displayed on the screen
Check the result and download it on computer
