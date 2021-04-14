CBSE Class 10th Board exam cancelled, Class 12th postponed till May 30

CBSE Board exams for Class 10th will not be held this year and that students will promoted on the basis of an internal assessment, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank told IndiaTV on Wednesday.

The government, he said, has postponed Class 12th examinations till May 30. The board will issue a revised schedule for Class 12th board exams on June 1.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. The meeting was attended by Pokhriyal, Education Secretary, and other government officials.

As per the previous schedule, CBSE board exams for both 10th and 12th were slated to be held from May 4 to June 7. Results were likely to be announced by mid-July.