The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has announced the result of class 10,12 students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website: results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in. They can also use DigiLocker and UMANG applications to check and download their results.

Students facing internet connectivity issues can check their results via IVRS and SMS.

Direc link to check CBSE result:

https://cbseresults.nic.in/class_xii_2023/ClassTwelfth_c_2023.htm

ADVERTISEMENT

Direct link to check CBSE class 10th result:

https://testservices.nic.in/cbseresults/class_x_2023/ClassTenth_c_2023.htm

To check their results, students need to use their roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth.

To check their results in DigiLocker, CBSE has issued a six-digit security pins for activate their accounts.

The DigiLocker PIN will be issued to these students by their respective schools.