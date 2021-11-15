New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finalised a new pattern for the board examination for the first term of Class 12 and Class 10, which will begin on November 16 and November 17, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first term will have multiple choice questions and the exam duration will be 90 minutes.

According to the CBSE, this time, the students will be given 20 minute-reading time instead of 15. Every question will have four options, and the student has to encircle the correct one.

They have been given the option to appear in the examination centre of their choice as due to Covid many of them were displaced. Many students are still at their native places, while their schools are at other locations.

Fresh guidelines

ADVERTISEMENT