CBSE board exams 2021-22 to be held in two parts, with reduced syllabus

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday unveiled a special assessment scheme for class 10 and 12 board exams for academic session 2021-22 in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the new scheme, academic session will be divided into two terms with 50 per cent syllabus in each term.

“The syllabus for the academic session 2021-22 will be divided into two terms by following a systematic approach by looking into the interconnectivity of concepts and topics by the Subject Experts,” CBSE said.

First term exams to be held in November-December and second term examinations will be scheduled in March-April.

Further, the board has plans to rationalise syllabus for classes 10 and 12 for 2021-22 and it will be notified by July-end.

“Efforts will be made to make internal assessment, practical, project work more credible and valid as per the guidelines and moderation policy to be announced by the board to ensure fair distribution of marks,” it said.

Schools will also use alternative academic calendar and inputs from the NCERT on transacting the curriculum.

The plans by the board come against the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic which forced the cancellation of board exams of some subjects last year and complete cancellation of board exams this year.

Class 10 and 12 exams for the year 2021 have been cancelled in the wake of deadly second wave of coronavirus. The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.