CBK Files Chargesheet in Major Job Scam

Srinagar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir has formally filed a chargesheet against two individuals accused of orchestrating a fraudulent job scam involving fake J&K Bank appointment orders.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir submitted a chargesheet in case FIR No. 50/2023 under Sections 420, 468, 471, and 120-B of the RPC before the Hon’ble Court of Passenger Tax, Sub-Registrar Srinagar.

The chargesheet has been filed against two accused individuals, Mohd Ashraf Sheikh, son of Abdul Majeed Sheikh, resident of Pahloo Kulgam, and Aijaz-ul-Rehman Manroo, son of Abdul Rehman Manroo, resident of Bulbul Bagh, Barzulla, Srinagar, it reads.

Statement reads that, The case stems from a written complaint alleging that the accused persons deceived the complainants on the false promise of securing jobs in J&K Bank.

In the process, they allegedly collected huge sums from the victims. Acting on the complaint, a probe was initiated at Police Station Economic Offences Wing (Crime Branch Kashmir), it reads.

During the probe, it surfaced that the accused individuals had provided fake and forged appointment orders to the complainants, thereby dishonestly inducing them to part with their money. The investigation established the involvement of both accused in orchestrating the fraudulent act, it reads.

Based on the evidence gathered, including documentary proof, statements of witnesses, and forensic examination, EOW (Crime Branch Kashmir) has concluded that the accused have committed offences punishable under the referenced sections of the RPC. Consequently, the chargesheet has been submitted before the competent court for judicial determination, it reads.

The Economic Offences Wing reiterates its commitment to combating financial frauds and safeguarding the interests of the public by ensuring that offenders are brought to justice, reads the statement. (KNC)