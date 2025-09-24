CBK Busts Multi-Crore Land Compensation Scam

Srinagar: The Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir on Wednesday carried out multiple raids in Bandipora and Budgam districts after unearthing a multi-crore land compensation scam linked to the 400 KV DC Samba-Amargrah Transmission Line project.

The case was initiated following a complaint that compensation for land acquired in Watrad, Dalabal and Kachwari villages of Tehsil Khansahib, Budgam had been released in favour of non-existent individuals, leaving genuine landowners deprived of their dues.

Investigations revealed that compensation worth crores of rupees was fraudulently siphoned off using fake bank accounts in the names of bogus persons. The fraudulent withdrawals were allegedly made by employees of M/s Unitac Power Transmission Limited in collusion with land brokers and certain bank officials.

The names of Mushtaq Ahmad Lone of Watrad Dalabal, Budgam, Bilal Ahmad Mir of Patushai Watpora, Bandipora, and Unitac employees Ranjit Singh and Samaliya Kumar, among others, have surfaced during the probe. The offences attract sections 409, 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B of the RPC.

Officials confirmed that searches at multiple locations are ongoing as part of the investigation. [KNT]