CBC Sgr hosts seminar on NEP, ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’

SRINAGAR: The Central Bureau of Communication Srinagar, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Govt of India Monday organized a day-long seminar at Ganderbal, focusing on the transformative impacts of the New Education Policy 2020 (NEP) and Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative in realising the dream of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The seminar was part of the ongoing five day exhibition being held by the Bureau at Mini Secretariat Ganderbal on Viksit Bharat.

Speakers including Mohammad Yousuf Wani, Principal DIET Ganderbal, Asma Zahoor, Nazir Ahmed Lone, and Shamsul Haq delivered comprehensive lectures and presentations, shedding light on various aspects of NEP 2020 and its practical implementation within Jammu and Kashmir. They also elaborated on the remarkable achievements and effective execution of diverse educational schemes aimed at fostering inclusive education across Ganderbal district.

Highlighting the pivotal role of NEP, the resource persons emphasized its potential as a catalyst in realizing the vision of a developed India by 2047, underscoring its significance as a transformative force in the educational landscape.

The resource persons also delved into the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Programme, specifically addressing its implications for Jammu and Kashmir in showcasing J&K’s rich cultural heritage across the country.

A short documentary showcasing the strides made towards inclusive education in Ganderbal district was also played for the audiences.

An open quiz was also organised for the participants who were later awarded with trophies and certificates.

The Cultural troupes empanelled with CBC Srinagar entertained the audiences with colourful performances on various themes including Viksit Bharat, Mission Life, Agnipath, Swachh Bharat etc.

On the concluding day of the exhibition tomorrow, resource persons from the Agriculture, Horticulture, and Fisheries departments will deliver lectures on their respective schemes.

These departments have also set up informative stalls, offering a glimpse into their initiatives and employment opportunities, thus empowering attendees with valuable insights into diverse career paths.