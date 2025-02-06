RAJOURI, FEBRUARY 06: Director, Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Ghulam Abass called on the Vice Chancellor of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU), Prof. Jawaid Iqbal, at the university campus on Thursday.

In the meeting, the dignitaries discussed implementing and maximising collaboration between BGSBU and CBC to promote educational outreach, awareness campaigns and youth engagement initiatives. The Vice Chancellor emphasized the university’s dedication to promote academic excellence, effective communication and community-oriented programs.

Director CBC appreciated the contributions of BGSBU in higher education and assured support for initiatives that align with the CBC’s mandate of information dissemination and public awareness. He expressed keen interest in organizing joint programs, workshops and awareness drives to equip students with a better understanding of government welfare initiatives.

Prof. Iqbal extended gratitude to Ghulam Abbas for his visit and welcomed future collaborations that would benefit students, faculty and the broader community. He reiterated the university’s commitment to work in sync with other government departments to facilitate knowledge-sharing and skill development among youth.