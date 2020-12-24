CB Kashmir files chargesheet against three for misusing GST number

Srinagar: The Crime Branch Kashmir on Thursday produced chargesheet against three persons for misusing the GST number of a Sopore resident.

According to a statement, the CB Kashmir said that it produced a chargesheet in a case under FIR number 46 of 2005 under section 420, 468, 471, 120-B RPC before the Court of Special Mobile Magistrate Srinagar 13th Finance, against three accused persons namely Peer Mohammad Amin, Peer Ghulam Rasool sons of Peer Ghulam Ahmad of Dialgam Anantnag Proprietor of Good luck Roadways Company and Ghulam Hassan Magray, son of Abdul Sattar of Lalan Anantnag (Clerk of the Company) for misusing the GST number of complainant Mohammad Afzal Bhat of Sopore. (KNO)