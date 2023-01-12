Two snow avalanches occurred in as many places in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, even as officials said there was no damage reported from any place.

An official said that two avalanches – a minor at Hangh and another relatively major at Sarbal occurred in the district. “We have already cleared one avalanche (Hangh) and traffic is through upto Sonamarg”, the official said adding “Electricity will be also be restored by or before 1 PM.”

“Work is on to clear the Sarbal area of the debris and we are hopeful things will return to normal there as well anytime soon”, the official said.

People in the area have been in the meantime asked to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary movement till further directions, they further said