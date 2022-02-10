Former Miss Pakistan World Areej Chaudhry has called for organizing Indo-Pak beauty pageants to explore talent in both countries.

“We must focus on organizing beauty contests between Pakistan and India so that models from both countries can benefit from the exposure that would bring,” she told a newspaper.

After winning the title of Miss Pakistan World, Areej, who has also represented the country for Miss Earth – the third largest beauty pageant in the world – said her next destination is the Miss Eco International competition, which will take place in Egypt in March.

Areej claimed that models are taught to live in peace and harmony with one another. “The best way to improve yourself is to move forward and let others move forward. In my opinion, every model should have a level playing field.”

Expressing gratitude to have made it to the top 20 ranks in the contest, she said that she is now set to visit Egypt for the Eco International competitions. Eco International will host models from numerous countries as well, including Belgium, Albania, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia, India, Finland, among others.

As for acing the Miss Pakistan contest, Areej shared that one must not only have a strong grip on their walk but also be able to talk.

“Aside from killing it on the ramp and in photoshoots, you also need to develop good communication skills and acquire knowledge about current affairs. It is also expected for an international model to have some regard for other cultures and participate in charity work,” she explained.

Elaborating on her vision, Areej added that her main goal is to bring a soft and positive image of Pakistan to the world. “The whole world knows that there is a lot of beauty in Pakistan. Beauty contests are not only about apparent aesthetics; they also take into account your intelligence and social work along with physical beauty. During the competitions, your social activity in your own country is also observed,” she said.

Arooj is now actively working for animal rights and has frequently supported charity campaigns for children with thalassemia.