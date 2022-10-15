In a shocking incident, two men were arrested in Punjab for putting up posters of a beauty contest that promised the winner a chance to marry a Canadian NRI.

Posters of a beauty contest promising the winner a chance to marry a Canadian Non-Resident Indian or NRI groom in Punjab’s Bathinda led to the arrest of a man and his son, the police said on Friday.

The posters were found pasted on walls at several places in Bathinda on Thursday, quickly spreading online and triggering a backlash.

They advertised a competition of “beautiful women” to be held at a local hotel on October 23 with the winner being offered a chance to get married to an NRI who lives in Canada.

A police official said that a case was registered over the posters, including charges under the Indecent Representation of Women (Management) Act, 1986.

Punjab Social Security Women and Child Development minister Baljit Kaur condemned the event.

“Pasting posters to organise a beauty competition in Bathinda to choose a girl of a particular caste for marriage is highly condemnable,” she said in a statement.

The minister ordered the director of the social security, women and child development department to submit a report in this regard as soon as possible.

Kaur asked the deputy commissioner of Bathinda to take strict action against those responsible.