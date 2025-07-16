`Cast away your worries’: How Kashmir is fast emerging as angling tourism paradise

Srinagar, July 15: As the first ray of the sun touches the earth, a quiet buzz fills the air near Lidder River in Pahalgam. Wading knee-deep into the glacial waters, 24-year-old Zahid Ahmad adjusts his fishing rod, eyes locked on the shimmering surface. A slight tug, a quick flick of the wrist — and moments later, a brown trout breaks the water, wriggling on the line.

Cheers erupt from a small group of fellow anglers nearby, some already holding up their day’s catches for photographs. The scene is increasingly common across Kashmir, where angling has rapidly evolved from a niche pastime into a booming recreational sport.

“Fishing is no longer just a weekend escape. It’s a way to connect with nature, challenge yourself — and yes, win a few catches at the end,” said Zahid Bhat, a passionate angler from Anantnag.

From the pristine waters of Dachigam and Kokernag to the winding streams of Baramulla and Sonmarg, angling spots across the Valley are drawing in hobbyists, professionals, and curious first-timers alike.

Most come armed with rods, bait, and a deep sense of calm. “It has started picking up over the last few years. People who especially go camping and trekking indulge in this activity. Such is the craze that many don’t take their food along, just to rely on the catches in the streams on the way,” said Basharat Ahmad Bhat, an angler from Baramulla.

Given the interest of the locals and tourists, angling tourism is gaining momentum in Kashmir.

The fisheries department organises dozens of trout angling events in the valley to popularise this adventure in Kashmir.

These events have attracted scores of angling enthusiasts who compete with other participants to get the maximum and biggest catches.

As such, the Department of Fisheries is riding the wave of this popularity. In 2022 alone, it generated ₹18 lakh through angling license fees.

For the last three years, during which Kashmir witnessed record-breaking tourist flow, the revenue, as per the officials, has increased by over 40 percent.

Pertinently, Kashmir is known as ‘anglers paradise’ as the valley possesses abundant fresh water streams and lakes which are an abode to a variety of fish species.

Every year, anglers from all over the world throng in numbers to enjoy the thrill of angling in the snow-fed streams and lakes.