SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 13 – To provide comfortable seating arrangements and improve the quality of hand-knotted carpets, the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT) is going to distribute Modified Modern Steel Carpet Looms to active weavers registered with the Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Kashmir.

The Draw of Lots for selecting 100 carpet weavers from amongst the intended beneficiaries shall be held at IICT, Nowshera Srinagar, on February 18.

Sharing details through a press statement issued here today, Director IICT, Srinagar, Zubair Ahmad, said the Central Wool Development Board, Union Ministry of Textiles, has sanctioned the distribution of 100 Modified Modern Steel Looms amongst active carpet weavers at a total cost of ₹43.70 lakh under its ‘Wool Processing Scheme’ for the current financial year 2024-25. “The looms have been designed and modified by IICT, keeping in view the health safety of the weavers, who sit for hours together for weaving of the world-famous hand-knotted Kashmir carpets,” he said, adding that the department intends to provide such modified looms to all active carpet weavers in a phased manner.

The new modified looms are set to replace the traditional wooden carpet looms, which resulted in many health-related issues, particularly acute back pain to weavers due to uncomfortable posturing.

Director IICT further advised all concerned beneficiaries to report to IICT premises at Nowshera for participation in the Draw of Lots, scheduled at 11.00 am on February 18, so that 100 beneficiaries are selected fairly and transparently.