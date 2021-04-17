‘Care Kashmir Initiative’ distributes masks in Srinagar

Srinagar, Apr 17: Continuing with its campaign, Care Kashmir Initiative (CCI) Saturday once again intensified its efforts in distribution of masks to the people of Srinagar.

Many organisations including TAAK, Private Schools’ Association J&K, Beopar Mandal, Care Kashmir International, TTIG, CCIK, House Board Owners Association, KEC, have joined hands to form CCI for the purpose of free mask distribution.

In an official statement, CCI said that for last two to three weeks, there has been a rapid spread and spike of covid-19, which according to some experts is more dangerous than what it was last year.

“In Srinagar, as per media reports, scores of people have become victims of this dreadful virus. To prevent its spread, to begin with, at least in the city of Srinagar, the progamme was formulated,” the statement read.

The group set up many roadside stations on Boulevard, Kashmir University, and Downtown areas.

“Within three to four hours, thousands of masks were provided to people including visitors,” the statement added.

The programme, the group added, will be repeated during the month of Ramadan.

CCI urged people to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and washing hands regularly, irrespective of age.

The group has resolved that it will try its best to urge and impress people living in Srinagar to use masks and it hopes that not a single person should be without mask when he or she leaves home.