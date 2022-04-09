ICAR-IARI requires Senior Research Fellow, Junior Research Fellow, and Field Helper under DBT funded Research Project.

Eligibility Criteria

Senior Research Fellow (SRF)

Postgraduate degree in basic science (Life Sciences) or postgraduate degree in professional courses (Life Sciences including Agricultural Sciences/Biotechnology/ Molecular Biology) selected through a process described through any one of the following:

Scholars who are selected through National Eligibility Tests – CSIR-UGC NET including lectureship (Assistant Professorship) and GATE.

The selection process through National level examinations conducted by Central Government Departments and their Agencies and Institutions such as DST, DBT, DAE. DOS, DRDO, MHRD, ICAR, ICMR. IIT, IISc, IISER, etc. (As per DST Office Memorandum (O.M) No. SR/S9/Z08/2018 dated 30-01-2019).

Two years of research experience.

Field Worker/Helper

10th Pass

Conversant with local field activities/ works/ skills etc.

Project ICAR-National Project on Functional Genomics and Genetic Manipulation

Junior Research Fellow

Postgraduate degree in basic science (Life Sciences) or postgraduate degree in professional courses (Life Sciences including Agricultural Sciences/Biotechnology/ Molecular Biology) selected through a process described through any one of the following:

Scholars who are selected through National Eligibility Tests – CSIR-UGC NET including lectureship (Assistant Professorship) and GATE.

The selection process through National level examinations conducted by Central Government Departments and their Agencies and Institutions such as DST, DBT, DAE. DOS, DRDO, MHRD, ICAR, ICMR. IIT, IISc, IISER, etc. (As per DST Office Memorandum (O.M) No. SR/S9/Z08/2018 dated 30-01-2019)

ICAR-IARI Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

The maximum age is 35 years (age relaxation of five years for SC/ST & women and three years for OBC).

Salary Details

Senior Research Fellow (SRF)

Rs. 35,000/- + HRA (As per DST Office Memorandum (O.M.) No. DST SR/S9/Z-08/2018 dated 30.01.2019 and SR/S9/Z09/2012, dated 21.11.2014)

Field Worker/ Helper

Rs. 15,000/- (Consolidated) per month

Junior Research Fellow

Rs. 31,000/- +HRA (As per DST Office Memorandum (O.M.) No. DST SR/S9/Z-08/2018 dated 30.01.2019 and SR/S9/Z09/2012, dated 21.11.2014).