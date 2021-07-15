Capt Amarinder to remain Punjab CM, Sidhu to head state Congress

Chandigarh: Congress’ Punjab affairs in charge Harish Rawat on Thursday claimed a peace formula had been finalised to make Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and his former Cabinet colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu work together in the run-up to the next Assembly elections.

Rawat’s announcement came amid reports that Sidhu is likely to be made the next Punjab Congress president and two working presidents, one a Hindu and the other a Dalit face, would assist him. The final decision is likely to be announced in another two-three days.

Apart from Capt Amarinder Singh as the CM and Navjot Singh Sidhu as the PCC chief, Punjab Congress will also have two working presidents from the Hindu and Dalit communities.

A formal announcement on the development is expected soon.

Harish Rawat, the Punjab Congress in-charge, spoke to India Today TV about the big development in resolving the deadlock between Sidhu and Amarinder Singh.

Harish Rawat said, “In another 2-3 days, the solution will be rolled out. Amarinder Singh had said he will abide by the party’s decision.”