SRINAGAR MARCH 17:- To address the gaps in action for women and children with the objective to create gender equitable and child centred environment, a daylong capacity building programme on “Women safety & security” for the functionaries of Mission Shakti/ Mission Vatsalya, Mission Poshan and Special Cell for Women and children was today held here in the Auditorium of SKIMS, JVC, Bemina.

The programme was held on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad under Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav PRAN 4 UNITY (unity in diversity).

During the programme, the functionaries of Mission Shakti/ Mission Vatsalya, Mission Poshan and Special Cell for Women and Children were sensitised about the programme and were given training by the Resource persons.

District Social Welfare Officer, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad who is also Nodal Officer of Mission Shakti presided over the function and highlighted the objectives of the programme in his introductory speech.

On the occasion, Resource persons including Secretary SDA, Dr Mantasha Binti Rashid, Deputy Advocate General J&K High Court, Advocate Mubashir Malik, Assistant Professor IUST, Dr Shazana Andrabi and Centre Administrator One Stop Centre Bandipora, Ms Ishrat Ayoub delivered their lectures on the topic.

Speaking about the daylong programme, the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar highlighted the importance of Mission Poshan 2.0, Mission Shakti and Mission Vatsalya an Umbrella Schemes of Ministry of Women & Child Development

The DC said the scheme is aimed at empowerment and protection of women and children and ensuring their wholesome development in a safe and secure environment. He said the scheme is crucial for sustainable and equitable development of the society and for achieving transformational economic and social changes.

The DC further said the Government is giving focused attention to ensure well-nourished and cheerful children and confident, self-reliant women by providing them with an environment which is accessible, affordable, reliable and free from all forms of discrimination and violence. He further said the prime objective of the scheme is to address gaps in measures taken for women and children to create gender equitable and child centred policies and programmes.