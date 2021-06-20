Can’t pay Rs 4 lakh ex gratia to COVID-19 victims’ kin due to financial constraints: Centre to SC

NEW DELHI: Citing financial constraints and other factors, the Central government has informed the Supreme Court in an affidavit that ex gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh cannot be paid to the family members of those who died due to COVID-19.

Replying to the notice issued, the Central government said that ex gratia amount cannot be paid due to financial constraints and other factors.

However, the Centre government made it clear that it had already made payments and a lot of government measures had been introduced for the needy persons.

In its affidavit before the Apex Court, the Centre also submitted that the Central government and all the state governments have spent a huge amount for needy persons to deal with COVID-19 pandemic and their finances are overstretched.

According to a petition filed in the Supreme Court, keeping in view the spread of COVID-19 virus in India and the declaration of COVID- 19 as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), by way of special onetime dispensation, it has been decided to treat it as notified disaster for the purpose of providing assistance under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

The Central Government issued a revised list and norms of assistance from SDRF and National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) through its MHA letter and recommended ex gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakhs per deceased person, the petitioner claimed.

The petition also sought the issuance of direction to respondents, respective state governments to fulfil their obligation to take care of victims of the calamity and their family members.