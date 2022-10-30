Srinagar, Oct 30: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that exams conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board that were cancelled by the government and will be now held afresh in the month of November and selection will purely be based on merit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a function at SKICC here, Sinha said that gone are the days when jobs were sold on roads and streets of Kashmir and Jammu.

“We cancelled the exams conducted by the JKSSB after allegations of irregularities and ordered a CBI inquiry. Some arrests were made and more are likely to be made,” he said. “All the cancelled exams will now be held afresh in November.”

He said that all three exams cancelled will be held in November.