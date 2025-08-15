Campus Safety

Anti-Ragging Day is observed every year on August 12, followed by Anti-Ragging Week from August 12 to 18, as part of a nationwide effort to eliminate the practice of ragging from educational institutions. The observance aims to raise awareness among students about the dangers of ragging, encourage preventive measures and create a safe and respectful environment in colleges and universities. The objective is to ensure that no incident of ragging takes place within or outside the campus and to take strict action against those found involved, in accordance with the established guidelines. Ragging can have a deep and lasting impact on a student’s psyche, often leaving scars that extend well beyond the immediate incident. For many, the experience triggers intense feelings of fear, humiliation, and helplessness, which can lead to anxiety or depression. Being targeted in a setting where one is supposed to feel safe—such as a college or hostel—creates a sense of betrayal and insecurity that may take years to overcome. Victims often develop low self-esteem and lose confidence in social situations, as ragging can make them doubt their worth or abilities. In severe cases, the constant stress and anticipation of harassment can lead to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), sleep disturbances and withdrawal from social interaction. Academic performance can also suffer, as students who are subjected to ragging may avoid classes or campus activities to escape further harassment, resulting in disengagement from their studies. Even mild or seemingly “harmless” forms of ragging can leave a psychological mark, as the experience reinforces a power imbalance and the notion that humiliation is acceptable in certain social contexts. In extreme situations, prolonged mental distress caused by ragging has been linked to cases of self-harm or suicide, highlighting the urgent need for prevention and support. In Srinagar, the Government Medical College marked the day by holding an awareness session organised by the Department of Anatomy. The programme informed students about the institutional and legal measures that have been put in place to prevent ragging, reinforcing the message that such behaviour will not be tolerated. However, Anti-Ragging Week should be rigorously observed across all higher education institutions in Jammu and Kashmir. Anti-Ragging campaigns can be made far more impactful by actively engaging social media, FM radio, television and print media. Social media platforms can be used to share short awareness videos, testimonials from students, messages from faculty, and infographics outlining anti-ragging laws and complaint procedures. Interactive polls, live Q&A sessions, and hashtag campaigns can draw the attention of both students and the wider community. FM radio can broadcast short, relatable messages and interviews with education officials or student representatives, ensuring that the anti-ragging message reaches even those in remote areas. Television channels can air public service announcements, discussions, and documentaries that highlight both the dangers of ragging. Print media can carry feature articles, interviews, and notices during Anti-Ragging Week. The messages should reach a wide audience repeatedly, helping to embed the idea that ragging is unacceptable and that campuses must remain spaces of safety and respect.