Srinagar: A long queue snakes its way through the brightly decorated bakery stalls on the lawns of the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST). Many customers wait patiently for their turn to buy customized cakes and crispy cookies for Eid.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is a unique event wherein all the leading brands of modern and traditional bakery items are available to the University employees, students, and the local population at their doorsteps. Besides, it provides us a practical training in promoting, pricing, and distribution of products,” a student said.

IUST started a bakery festival on the eve of Eid in consonance with the provisions of the National Education Policy.

Vice-Chancellor IUST Professor Shakil Ahmad Romshoo told The Kashmir Monitor that it’s an unusual festival where students of the Department of Management studies are offering a bakery bonanza.

“This is an opportunity for us to buy and eat bakery on Eid for a cause and students. It’s an excellent chance where they can develop some business skills and cater to the needs of society at the same time,” Romshoo said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the University is supportive of such initiatives and the need for such a platform. “Apart from skill training, the students get an overview of the wholesome education,” Romshoo said.

There are about seven bakery stalls with a different variety of confectionery products on display including the traditional ones like Sheermal and Kulchas. More than 50 students are associated with the fest and each stall is handled by eight to ten students.

“It is a nice experience because our kids get to know the real tricks of the trade, and how to go about in their professional life. We don’t want to call up people and ask for money. We want our kids to earn it. This also gives them a glimpse of the work culture lying ahead,” Asif Ahmad, father of one of the students running the stall said.

Demand for bakery items, including confectionery, sees a sharp rise during the wedding season, around festive occasions especially religious ones like Eid in Kashmir.