Col. Sofiya Qureshi, while addressing the media, presents videos showing destroyed terror camps, including from the Muridke where those involved in the 2008 Mumbai Terror attacks – Ajmal Kasab and David Headley received their training. “Terror site Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur, Pakistan, the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed, was targeted by Indian Armed Forces. No military installation was targeted, and till now there are no reports of civilian casualties in Pakistan.”