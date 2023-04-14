SRINAGAR: The Enforcement squad of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Department under the supervision of Assistant Director Enforcement, Fayaz Ahmad Shah today penalized 17 erring traders with a sum of Rs. 12700 in Srinagar district for violating Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

The action against the erring was taken during a massive market checking drive within the vicinity of Srinagar City i.e., Sonwar, Buchpora, Rainawari, Khanyar, Nowhatta, Chanapora, Baghi Mehtab, Shalteng, Mustafaabad & Lawaypora areas.

During the course of action as many as 102 establishments were inspected, out of which 17 erring traders were penalized.

So far as other Districts of the valley are concerned, 613 business establishments have been inspected, out of which 151 erring traders have been penalized with a fine of Rs 401501.

The drive will continue in the same passion in future as well and whosoever is found violating the norms will be brought to justice.

In case of any complaint, people may contact the toll free number 18001807011.