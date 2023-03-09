Well known Bollywood actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66 on Wednesday.

As per media reports, Satish Kaushik died after suffering a heart attack in the NCR.

Kaushik was visiting someone in Gurugram when his health deteriorated and he suffered a heart attack in a car.

The sudden death of actor-director Satish Chandra Kaushik today shocked the Hindi film industry. Several artistes recalled their memories with the actor, who popularly played the role of ‘Calendar’ in Anil Kapoor-starrer Mr India, and paid their tributes on social media.

Kaushik studied at the prestigious National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India. He acted in films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Udta Punjab, Mr India, Deewana Mastana. He also directed movies like Tere Naam and Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai.