Cabinet reshuffle next week: Omar after meeting LG

Srinagar, Oct 24: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said the cabinet reshuffle and expansion would take place next week.

He said the list of ministers had been finalised after consultations with National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, after meeting Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Lok Bawan Srinagar the Chief Minister Omar said he had requested the LG Sinha to fix a time during the first two or three days of next week for the expansion and reshuffle of his Council of Ministers.

He also urged party colleagues and aspirants to stop lobbying for ministerial berths, saying the decision had already been taken.

The Chief Minister also said the government is taking up the issue of Umrah pilgrims stranded in Saudi Arabia with the Ministry of External Affairs and is prepared to provide financial assistance from its own budget, if necessary.

On the issue of powers to regulate dentistry, he said the business rules would need to be examined to determine whether the matter fell under the Centre or the elected government.

Regarding China border-related issues, Omar said the matter fell under the jurisdiction of the Government of India and the Ladakh administration. (KNO)