Cabinet memo ready for compassionate jobs to relatives of deceased Anganwadi staff: Sakina Itoo

Baramulla: Minister Sakina Itoo on Monday said the government has prepared a cabinet memorandum to provide compassionate appointments to the relatives of Anganwadi workers and helpers who die while in service.

Addressing an awareness programme in Baramulla, Itoo, said the proposal seeks to ensure that a family member of a deceased Anganwadi worker or helper is given priority for appointment without the need for a fresh advertisement.

She said the cabinet memo is ready and will be taken up for further approval.

The minister acknowledged that Anganwadi workers and helpers continue to receive a low honorarium, but said successive National Conference governments have taken steps to improve their welfare.

She said the honorarium was enhanced during the government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah between 2008 and 2014, and that the present government is committed to ensuring they receive a better share and that Anganwadi centres receive greater budgetary support.

Praising the contribution of Anganwadi workers, Itoo said they have continued to serve people even during difficult times and deserve recognition for their role in implementing welfare schemes at the grassroots level.

She also said the government is examining issues related to the service conditions of Anganwadi workers. Referring to changes made after 2019, the minister said the earlier system was altered by introducing a retirement age, a decision she termed incorrect, adding that the government is working to address the matter.