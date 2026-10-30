Cabinet led by CM approves two new Industrial Estates in J&K



SRINAGAR: The Council of Ministers, recently chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, has approved the establishment of two new Industrial Estates in Jammu & Kashmir, involving a combined investment of ₹162.72 crore.

The approved projects include a New Industrial Estate at Pehlipora, Lar, Ganderbal, at a cost of ₹60.92 crore, and Industrial Estate Bhagthali (Part-II), Kathua, at a cost of ₹101.80 crore.

The Chief Minister said the projects would strengthen industrial infrastructure, attract investment, promote local manufacturing and create new employment opportunities for the youth.

He added that these initiatives would contribute to sustained economic growth and further strengthen the industrial ecosystem across Jammu & Kashmir.