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Saturday, October 31, 2026
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Cabinet led by CM approves two new Industrial Estates in J&K

by Oct. 30, 2026
CM addresses inaugural session of JK GCC Summit 2026 at IIM Jammu 9 1


SRINAGAR: The Council of Ministers, recently chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, has approved the establishment of two new Industrial Estates in Jammu & Kashmir, involving a combined investment of ₹162.72 crore.
The approved projects include a New Industrial Estate at Pehlipora, Lar, Ganderbal, at a cost of ₹60.92 crore, and Industrial Estate Bhagthali (Part-II), Kathua, at a cost of ₹101.80 crore.
The Chief Minister said the projects would strengthen industrial infrastructure, attract investment, promote local manufacturing and create new employment opportunities for the youth.
He added that these initiatives would contribute to sustained economic growth and further strengthen the industrial ecosystem across Jammu & Kashmir.