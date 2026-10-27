Cabinet expansion: 4 new ministers take oath

Srinagar, Oct 27: Four National Conference legislators, Ali Mohammad Sagar, Shameema Firdous, Mir Saifullah and Altaf Ahmad Kalloo, were inducted into the Omar Abdullah-led Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday as Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers at Lok Bhawan in Srinagar.

The swearing-in ceremony marked the first expansion of the Council of Ministers under Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, with the induction of four legislators bringing changes to the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, senior National Conference leader Mubarak Gul expressed disappointment over being left out of the reshuffle, saying he had attended around 30 oath-taking ceremonies but had been dropped each time.

“I have attended 30 oath-taking ceremonies till now. Every time I was dropped, and today as well, I am being dropped,” Gul told reporters outside Lok Bhawan.

Newly inducted minister Shameema Firdous expressed happiness over the opportunity given to her by the party and said she would continue to work harder.

Mir Saifullah, ahead of his induction, thanked the National Conference leadership led by Dr Farooq Abdullah and the Almighty for the opportunity.

“I am really thankful to the Dr Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference leadership and Almighty Allah for this opportunity,” he said.

The induction of the four legislators comes amid changes in the existing ministerial lineup, with the Cabinet reshuffle aimed at filling the available positions in the Omar Abdullah-led government. (JKNS)