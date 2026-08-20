Cabinet Approves J&K High Court Bench in Ladakh: HM Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the setting up of a bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir in Ladakh.

Shah in a post on X, said, the decision would significantly enhance access to justice for citizens living in remote areas of Ladakh by reducing the time required to avail themselves of legal services.

“The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of the PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, has decided to set up a bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir in Ladakh,” Shah said in a post on X.

He added that the government remains fully committed to the all-round development of Ladakh and ensuring constitutional safeguards.

“The Govt is fully committed to the all-round development of Ladakh and to ensuring constitutional safeguards,” he said.