Cabinet Approves ₹11,829 Cr Expansion of Five New IITs; 6,500+ New Student Seats

New Delhi, May 7: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the expansion of infrastructure and academic capacity (Phase-B construction) at five newer Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) — Tirupati, Palakkad, Bhilai, Jammu, and Dharwad. The total outlay for this development is ₹11,828.79 crore over four years (2025–26 to 2028–29).

The expansion aims to increase the total student capacity from 7,111 to 13,687 — an addition of 6,576 seats across undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programmes. The intake is expected to grow annually with 1,364 additional students in the first year, scaling up to 1,707 by the fourth year.

To support this academic growth, the Cabinet also sanctioned 130 new faculty positions at the professor level (Level 14 & above) and announced the establishment of five state-of-the-art research parks to enhance industry-academia collaboration.

The move will spur direct and indirect employment through faculty recruitment, support staff hiring, and increased demand for local services around campus zones. Indirectly, the expansion is also expected to contribute to the innovation ecosystem and economic development.

Admissions to these IITs are on an all-India basis, so the benefits will extend to aspirants nationwide.

As highlighted in the Union Budget 2025–26, the number of students at all 23 IITs has doubled in the past decade from 65,000 to 1.35 lakh. This new expansion supports the government’s commitment to provide top-tier technical education to more Indian students.