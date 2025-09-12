C. P. Radhakrishnan takes oath as 15th VP of India

New Delhi :

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan was on Friday (September 12, 2025) sworn in as the 15th Vice-President of India.

President Droupadi Murmu administered oath to the 67-year-old Mr. Radhakrishnan at a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning.

Dressed in a red kurta, Radhakrishnan took oath in English in the name of God.

Radhakrishanan won the vice-presidential election on Tuesday, defeating the joint opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy by a margin of 152 votes.

The election was necessitated due to the sudden resignation of the then incumbent, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on July 21 over health issues.

Dhankhar also attended the ceremony, his first public appearance since his resignation as V-P.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president J.P. Nadda were among those who attended the programme.

Former Vice-Presidents Hamid Ansari and Venkaiah Naidu were also present at the ceremony.