Elon Musk-led Twitter is planning to charge money from users particularly government and commercial users.

Twitter is trying to create a paywall to charge money. HoweverTwitter will always be free for casual users. “Ultimately, the downfall of the Freemasons was giving away their stonecutting services for nothing,” Musk tweeted making premises for introducing a fee for Twitter.

“Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users,” he said

Bluetick users may be charged a small monthly subscription fee. Twitter Blue is available on Twitter for iOS, Android, and the web in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Twitter Blue offers exclusive features to its paying customers, what Musk hints at is to make the use of the basic platform fee-based for commercial and government users. As he has added a ‘maybe’, it is clear that Musk himself has kept the idea at a state of probability and his tweet is to test the water.

After Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion, the social media giant’s future is clouded in uncertainty. Some reports have indicated that Elon Musk plans to take Twitter to the public again after three years.

. On one hand, Musk seems to be wanting to end free Twitter, but on the other, he wants to expand the reach of Twitter beyond the ‘niche’ audience. “Right now it’s sort of niche. I want a much bigger percentage of the country to be on it, engaging in dialogue,” Musk told reported at the annual Met Gala in New York. Musk said he wants Twitter to be “as broadly inclusive as possible, where ideally most of America is on it and talking,” and as trusted as possible.