The by-poll in the two constituencies concluded peacefully on Tuesday. The fate of 27 candidates in Budgam and Nagrota has been sealed. Budgam Assembly segment recorded a turnout of 50.01 percent, while 74.82 percent of people exercised their franchise in Nagrota. Seventeen candidates are trying their luck in Budgam, while 10 candidates are in the fray in Nagrota. This was the second time in over a year that people in two constituencies cast their ballots to elect their MLAs. The Budgam seat fell vacant after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vacated the seat and retained Ganderbal in last year’s polls. Nagrota fell vacant after the demise of MLA Devinder Singh Rana. As many as 126025 electors are registered in the Budgam constituency, and 97980 electors are in the Nagrota segment. The ECI had set up 173 polling stations in Budgam and 150 in Nagrota. All eyes are on the results, which will be declared on November 14, along with the Bihar polls. National Conference candidates Aga Mehmood and Shamim Begum are locked in a fierce battle with PDP’s Aga Muntazir and BJP’s Devyani Rana in Budgam and Nagrota, respectively. Despite sub-zero temperatures, the atmosphere was electric, and people were trying to make their presence felt. Voting for the second time in over a year, voters were driven to polling booths for bijli, sadaq, and pani. For youth, the growing unemployment was the main issue that drove them to the polling booths. Budgam is one of the constituencies in the entire Jammu and Kashmir that has always reposed faith in democracy. Even at the height of terrorism, people of this constituency participated in the democratic exercise with zeal. Yet it lags in development indicators. The time has come when public representatives need to deliver. Gone are the days when MLAs used to show up only during polls. This is an era of social media. Everything is recorded. Youngsters keep a close eye on their MLAs. Hollow promises do not make any cut. A delivery on the ground is what matters. People can no longer be taken for granted. A public representative has to deliver on the promises he or she made. MLAs cannot return if they fail to fulfill their promises. This was evident during Tuesday’s bypoll. Every voter could count the promises made by MLAs on finger fingertips. So fooling them will not work. Election reforms have ensured free and fair polling. Candidates cannot cry foul after losing. It is time that our politicians introspect and respect people’s will and fulfill the promises. Charisma cannot always win you votes. You ought to deliver. People in Budgam and Nagrota have pinned high hopes on you. You should respect their will and solve their day-to-day problems. Bijli, Sadaq, Paani, and Rozgar cannot wait any longer. So pull up your socks!