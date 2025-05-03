By-election:  ECI set to unveil electoral roll for Budgam, Nagrota

Srinagar, May 02: The authorities are set to complete the special summary revision of electoral rolls in Budgam and Nagrota seats, which are lying vacant in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly for more than six months now.

Official sources said the voter revision exercise would be completed in these segments on May 5 (Monday) with the publication of the final electoral roll. “The conclusion of the exercise would set the ball rolling for the announcement of the schedule for electoral exercise by the Election Commission of India,” they said, adding that it will take into account the situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the Pahalgam attack before announcing the schedule for the upcoming polls.

Both these seats fell vacant in October last year. Omar Abdullah vacated the Budgam seat on October 21, while the Nagrota seat became vacant on October 31 following the demise of BJP MLA Devinder Singh Rana.

As per Section 151A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, a bye-election to fill any vacancy must be conducted within six months from the date the seat was vacated.

However, the poll body couldn’t hold the exercise within the six-month deadline. (With KNO inputs)