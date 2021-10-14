`Buy 1 Break 1′: Ahead of T20 world cup, new ‘Mauka Mauka’ advt cheers up Indian, Pakistani fans

`Mauka Mauka’ is back. As cricket fever grips the nation, Star Sports releases the‘ Mauka Mauka’ advertisement to cheer up the fans ahead of the T20 world cup.

This time, the advertisement showcases the desire of a Pakistani fan to see his team defeating India.In the advt, the Pakistan fan is seen with crackers entering enters an electronic shop in Dubai. He is being greeted by an Indian owner.

Citing the upcoming clash, the fan asks for a TV and in reply, the owner reminds him of how he broke his TV a few years ago after Pakistan lost. Hence he gives him two television sets under the “Buy 1 Break 1” scheme.

Naya #MaukaMauka, naya offer – #Buy1Break1Free! 😉



Are you ready to #LiveTheGame in #INDvPAK?



ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2021 | Oct 24 | Broadcast starts: 7 PM, Match starts: 7:30 PM | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/MNsOql9cjO — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 13, 2021

The advertisement ends with the traditional ‘Mauka Mauka’ jingle playing in the background.T20 world cup gets underway on October 17 with matches taking place in UAE and Oman. While several exciting games are in the pipeline, the clash between India and Pakistan has to be the most awaited. India and Pakistan, the two arch-rivals, will meet at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 24.

India has a perfect record against Pakistan in World Cup events. While the Men in Blue defeated their arch-rivals seven times in 50-over World Cups, they defeated them five times in World T20.

Pakistan has a strong lineup with stalwarts like Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, and Mohammad Hafeez leading from the front. India has a power-packed team rearing to go. Till then, it is Mauka Mauka.