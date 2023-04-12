Rajouri: In the Holy month of Ramadan, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Teachers Association organised an Iftar party on the campus.

Setting an example of communal harmony, teachers and dignitaries cutting across the religions were invited to the iftar party. People offered prayers before sitting down in long rows to relish the meal. Two special invitees on the occasion were Choudhary Naseem Liaqat, DDC Chairman Rajouri and Mehmood Choudhary,District and Sessions Judge Rajouri.

Speaking on the occasion, President BGSBUTA , Dr. Parvez Abdulla said: “This party has been organised by the faculty members of BGSBU for people of all religions to spread the message of peace , harmony and universal brotherhood”.The sweetest of dates and sherbets with which the folks broke their fasts, could not match the sweetness of interfaith harmony that brought people of different faiths together at this Iftar party said , Dr. Abdulla.

The party was organised to spread message of mutual respect and universal brotherhood .All faculty members prayed for welfare of BGSB University and also for welfare of the country.Party was attended by all faculty members of the university