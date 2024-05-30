21 Killed, 69 Injured as Bus Plunges into Gorge in Akhnoor

Jammu, May 30: At least 21 people were killed and 69 injured when a bus carrying passengers mainly from UP and Rajasthan rolled down into a deep gorge in Akhnoor area in Jammu district this afternoon, officials said.

A senior police officer told GNS that 21 people have died so far and 69 others were injured in the accident which occurred near Chungi Morh on Jammu-Poonch highway.

The officer said that the injured were shifted to nearby hospital in Akhnoor wherefrom critically injured have been referred to GMC Jammu.

Akhnoor Dr Mohammad Salim Khan told GNS that 21 people have died and 69 others are injured. “The injured are under treatment,” he added.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the incident, and termed it heart-rendering.

“The bus accident in Akhnoor, Jammu is heart-rending. I condole the loss of lives and pray to the almighty to give the bereaved families the strength to bear the irreparable loss. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he said in a post on ‘X’.

Sinha said that the administration was providing all possible assistance to the “bereaved families” and is also extending medical facilities to those who have been injured.

