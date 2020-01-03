Bus falls into gorge in Rajouri: 9 dead, 38 injured

Srinagar, Jan 2: At least nine persons were killed while 38 others sustained injuries in a deadly mishap that took place along Srinagar-Jammu highway on Thursday evening.

Officials in the district administration said that a bus bearing registration number JK02AL-1361 fell into 150 meter deep gorge in Lamberi village of Rajouri district Thursday evening.

The bus, they said, was heading towards Jammu from Surankote when it met with an accident, leaving six persons dead on the spot.

Officials further added that one more injured succumbed to his injuries at Sub-District Hospital Sundarbani while two others succumbed when they were being referred to Jammu hospital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Nowshehra, S S Sandyal told news agency KNO that nine persons were killed in the mishap, while 38 others have sustained injuries.

He added that 14 injured persons out of 38 were shifted to Jammu hospital for specialized treatment, adding that four among them were airlifted to Jammu.

The seven deceased persons were identified as Abdul Gani, son of Karim Baksh, resident of Poonch, Saqib Sahraj, son of Muhammad Sehraj, resident of Busliyas Surankote, Wahab-ud-din Shah, son of Yasin Shah, resident of Dungi Agrati, Amkala, son of Ahmad, resident of Sangla Surankote, Manzoor Hussain, son of Alam-ud-din, resident of Draba Surankote, Anur Khan, son of Sehraz-ud-din of Mohri Katra and Ehsan-ul-Haq, son of Abdul Haq of Surankote. The officials, however, said that the identification of two others is being ascertained.

NC leaders express grief: Provincial president National Conference Devender Singh Rana Thursday expressed deep grief and shock over loss of precious lives in the Rajouri road mishap.

He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

In a message, Rana prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength to their families to bear irreparable loss. He also sought specialized treatment to those injured in the accident.

Senior National Conference leaders also expressed grief over the deaths and prayed for peace to the departed souls. Those who conveyed condolences to the bereaved families included Sayed Mushtaq Ahmed Shah Bukhari, Javed Rana, Rachpal Singh, Ajaz Jan, Bashir Ahmed Wani, Advocate Choudhry Liaqat, Shaffayat Khan, Rahim Daad, Wali Daad, Bagh Hussain Rathore, Qazi Mohammed Sayed Beig, Mohammed Aslam Khan, Mohammed Ikhlaq Khan, Vipin Pal Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Bushan Uppal, Nirman Singh, Abdul Hamid and others.