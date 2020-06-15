Bury differences, unite and work to fight Covid-19: Amit Shah tells political parties

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday appealed to all political parties in Delhi to set aside their political differences and unite to fight the outbreak of Covid-19 in the national capital.

The home minister also asked the political leadership of all parties to urge their workers to ensure that the Delhi government’s Covid-19 guidelines are implemented on the ground.

Shah and Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal have assured the people that there will be coronavirus testing for all in Delhi during an all-party meeting to discuss the management of the coronavirus situation in the National Capital Region (NCR), which takes into account Delhi, parts of Uttar Pradesh and parts of Haryana.

“Political differences must be forgotten and all parties must work together for the people of Delhi. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we should all work together to fight this pandemic,” Shah said

Delhi is currently, the state with the third-highest Covid-19 tally preceded only by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The capital’s tally of coronavirus infections has climbed to 41,182 and the number of deaths due to the infectious disease has touched 1,327.