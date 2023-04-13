Kuwait has announced plans to build the world’s tallest tower, called the Burj Mubarak al-Kabir. The skyscraper is expected to cost 25 billion Kuwaiti Dinars (Rs 66,96,10,09,87,500) and will stand 1001 meters high (3,284 feet).

An embodiment of Kuwait’s ambition and progress, the world’s tallest tower, Burj Mubarak al-Kabir, will be located at Madinat al-Hareer, also known as the Silk City in Kuwait, which is to be completed by 2023.

The one-kilometre tall tower will be designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava and is expected to be completed in around 25 years, reportedly.

According to media reports, three interlocking and twisting structures will ensure that the tower is protected against vibrations from a wind speed of 241.402 km/ph (150 miles).

With an incredible design inspired by a traditional Islamic minaret, the gigantic Burj Mubarak al-Kabir tower will have a lean top and 234 floors with an accommodation capacity of 7,000 individuals.

The upcoming skyscraper will come with various facilities, including offices, apartments and observation decks. Along with these, the tower will also have a hotel and many retail outlets and restaurants.

Madinat al-Hareer — The Silk City project may span across an area of 250 square kilometres and be home to a massive central park and other residential, commercial and recreational facilities, as per various reports.

Reportedly, along with providing around 4,30,000 jobs for the locals, the project focuses on captivating mammoth foreign investments for Kuwait and diversifying the economy to reduce oil exports. It aims to accommodate around 7,00,000 people.