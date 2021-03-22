Burglars loot SBI ATM, six shops in Shopian

Shopain: Burglars decamped with cash from an ATM of State bank of India near 4-Way in Shopian district of south Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

They said that the unidentified thieves also looted six shops—two at Old Bus Stand, adjacent to 4-Way; two near Batho Chowk and three others at Gole Chakri area.

A police officer confirming the burglaries said that unidentified persons broke open the machine of SBI at 4-Way during the night. He said details are awaited as regards the cash contained in the ATM.

Regarding burglary in shops and cost of the property looted, he said that “details are being collected.” “A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.” (GNS)