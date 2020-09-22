Burglars decamp with cash from Rehbab Sahab shrine in Srinagar

Srinagar: Burglars decamped with cash at Kashmir’s revered shrine, Rehbab Sahib, located in Aali Kadal area of Srinagar.

This is the second such theft at the shrines in Srinagar in last two weeks. Earlier in the intervening night of September 12-13, burglars decamped with cash from the shrine of Hazrat Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA) in Khanyar area.

Official sources said that the burglars strike Rehbab Sahib (RA) shrine in the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday, they broke iron box of Shrine and decamped with the cash.

Meanwhile, local residents expressed shock and termed the incident as unfortunate. They appealed police to take stringent action against the culprits involved.

Meanwhile, police has registered a case in this regard